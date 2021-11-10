Teen charged in attempted carjacking thwarted by witnesses in Brainerd

A teenager was charged Wednesday in connection with an attempted carjacking in the Brainerd neighorhood on the Far South Side.

The 16-year-old was accused of knocking over a 57-year-old woman Wednesday in the 1400 block of West 95th Street and attempting to take her car by force before he was stopped by nearby witnesses, police said.

The teenager fled to the 9600 block of South Bishop Street where he was taken into custody, police said.

He was charged with attempted vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery, both felonies, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

