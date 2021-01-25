Teen charged in carjackings in Bronzeville, Near West Side

A 17-year-old boy was charged with two counts of carjacking in connection to robberies in Bronzeville and the Near West Side.

He was arrested Saturday night by patrol officers in Chatham on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The teen was charged in a carjacking from earlier that day in the 3900 block of South Vincennes Avenue, police said.

He allegedly used an SUV in that carjacking that had been carjacked earlier in the first block of South Oakley Avenue.

The teen, who’s not named because he’s a juvenile, was expected to appear in court later Monday.

On Thursday, police Supt. David Brown outlined a plan to tackle the rise in carjackings, which have more than doubled in the past year.