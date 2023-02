A teenage boy was charged in connection with a carjacking Sunday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 17-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 36-year-old woman around 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Harding Avenue, according to police.

He was arrested moments later and charged with vehicular hijacking and armed robbery.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No further information was immediately available.