Teen charged in pair of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side

A teenage boy was charged in two armed robberies that occurred minutes apart last December on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 17-year-old allegedly robbed a 51-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 28 in the 1900 block of North Kildare Avenue in Hermosa, police said. Less than a half hour later, he robbed a 41-year-old man at gunpoint in the 4300 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Belmont Gardens, according to police.

The teen was arrested Thursday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue.

He was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery.

The teen is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Friday.