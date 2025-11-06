Teen charged in September attempted carjacking that left woman seriously injured: police

The Brief A 16-year-old male was arrested Wednesday in the 300 block of W. 35th Street in Steger, Illinois. He is accused of shooting and seriously injuring a 34-year-old woman during an attempted carjacking on Sept. 7 in the 6700 block of S. Cregier Avenue. The teen faces felony charges of attempted second-degree murder, attempted carjacking, and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.



A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged after an attempted carjacking that seriously injured a 34-year-old woman in September, according to police.

What we know:

A 16-year-old male suspect was arrested on Wednesday in the 300 block of W. 35th Street in Steger, Ill.

He was identified as the offender who shot and seriously injured a 34-year-old woman during an attempted carjacking in the 6700 block of S. Cregier Avenue on Sept. 7.

The offender has been charged with one felony count of attempted second-degree murder, one felony count of attempted carjacking, and one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.