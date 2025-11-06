Teen charged in September attempted carjacking that left woman seriously injured: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged after an attempted carjacking that seriously injured a 34-year-old woman in September, according to police.
What we know:
A 16-year-old male suspect was arrested on Wednesday in the 300 block of W. 35th Street in Steger, Ill.
He was identified as the offender who shot and seriously injured a 34-year-old woman during an attempted carjacking in the 6700 block of S. Cregier Avenue on Sept. 7.
The offender has been charged with one felony count of attempted second-degree murder, one felony count of attempted carjacking, and one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.