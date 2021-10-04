Teen charged with attempted murder in shooting of juvenile in Elgin

A 16-year-old has been charged with shooting another juvenile in northwest suburban Elgin.

On Sunday morning, Kane County prosecutors say the teen fired multiple shots at the victim, striking the victim four times. The shooting took place in the area of East Chicago and North Geneva streets.

The victim remains hospitalized.

The 16-year-old was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The suspect appeared in Kane County court on Monday. The juvenile’s bond was set at $500,000.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The suspect is due in court again on Oct. 15.

Advertisement

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with more information should call the Elgin Police Department at 847-289-2600.