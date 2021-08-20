Teen charged with carjacking 3 senior citizens, 29-year-old man in West Ridge

A 16-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly carjacking three senior citizens and a 29-year-old man in the month of July in West Ridge.

The teen faces two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking - firearm and one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking - handicapped.

The first carjacking occurred on July 6 in the 2800 block of West Fargo Avenue. The juvenile allegedly carjacked a 68-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man, who were in the same car.

On July 10, police said the teen carjacked a 29-year-old man in the 6200 block of North Whipple Street.

The last carjacking occurred on July 19 in the 3000 block of West Hood Street. The teen allegedly carjacked a 76-year-old woman.

He was arrested on Wednesday and charged accordingly.