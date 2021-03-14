Man, 19, charged with Englewood carjacking

A 19-year-old has been charged with carjacking and robbing a man Wednesday night in Englewood on the South Side.

Najee Bursey allegedly battered a 56-year-old man before taking his belonging and vehicle about 9:15 p.m. in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard, Chicago police said.

Bursey was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking and a misdemeanor count of theft, police said.

He was arrested Friday in Woodlawn and is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.