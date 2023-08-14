Teen charged with holding up Logan Square store at gunpoint

A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection with an armed robbery Sunday at a Logan Square retail store.

The teen, who has not been identified because he is a minor, allegedly entered a store in the 2400 block of N. Milwaukee Avenue and stole merchandise at gunpoint, according to police.

He was arrested later that day in the 2600 block of West Altgeld Street. The teen was charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No further information was immediately available.