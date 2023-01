A 17-year-old boy is facing charges for an armed carjacking that happened on the Near West Side last fall.

Police say the offender was arrested on Monday after he was identified as the person who carjacked a 35-year-old woman using a "dangerous weapon" on Sept. 24, 2022.

The victim was in the 1500 block of West Monroe Street when the boy stole her car.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No additional information is available at this time.