Teen charged with stealing car from Hooters parking lot in Orland Park

A teen is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a woman’s car from a Hooters parking lot Tuesday in Orland Park and fleeing from a traffic stop.

The teen is charged with defacing identification marks on a firearm, resisting arrest, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of cannabis, Orland Park police said in a statement.

Officers responded about 10:29 p.m. to the 15300 block of La Grange Road for reports of a vehicle stolen from the restaurant’s parking lot, police said.

The woman who owned the car stated that she walked out of the Hooters and started her car when she saw a fight in the parking lot, police said. When she got out of her car to see what was happening someone jumped in her vehicle and drove off.

Officers later spotted the silver-colored Hyundai Elantra traveling south on La Grange Road and tried to stop it, police said. As officers approached the driver ran out from the car.

The teen was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, and officers found a semi-automatic gun on a curb nearby, police said.