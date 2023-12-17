Teen critically injured after being shot in broad daylight in Auburn Gresham

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the back in broad daylight in Auburn Gresham, according to Chicago police.

Officers were called at 3:47 p.m. Saturday to the 7900 block of S. Laflin Street for a shooting.

The teen was found near the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken by ambulance to University of Chicago Hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The investigation continues.