Teen, 65-year-old man killed in Chicago Lawn shooting: police

A shooting in Chicago Lawn resulted in the deaths of a teenage boy and a 65-year-old man, according to police. The suspects are still on the run.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of W. 61st Place.

Police said the man and the teenage boy were standing outside when a gray vehicle pulled up with two men inside.

The two men started to fire gunshots toward the teen, striking him and the man before leaving the area, heading westbound on 61st Place, officials said.

The teen died from his injuries at the scene, according to police. The man was taken by ambulance to Christ Hospital.

No arrests have yet been made. The investigation continues.