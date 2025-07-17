Teen dies after shooting in northwest Indiana, police say

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday evening in Hammond, Indiana, and later died at a nearby hospital; his identity has not been released. No suspect information has been provided, and police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators.



A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday evening in Hammond, Indiana, and police are still searching for a suspect.

What we know:

Officers responded around 7:25 p.m. to the 1000 block of 177th Street, where they found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Hammond Police Department.

He was taken to Community Hospital in Munster in critical condition and later died from his injuries, police said. His name has not been released.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and police have not released any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Schafbuch at 219-852-6399.