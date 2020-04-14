Teen, dog killed in Little Village shooting: police

article

A 17-year-old boy and his dog were fatally shot while out for a walk Tuesday in Little Village on the Southwest Side, police said.

The teen and the dog were on the sidewalk about 3:32 p.m. on South Keeler Avenue when they were both shot, Chicago police said. The man was hit throughout the body and head.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

The dog was dead at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.