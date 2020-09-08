Teen girl dies after being pulled from the lake in Michigan City

A 16-year-old girl died after she was pulled from Lake Michigan Monday in Michigan City, Indiana.

The girl, from Haven, Ind., was swimming with her family about 2 p.m. near the Michigan City lighthouse pier and went missing, Indiana Conservation officers said.

Emergency personnel immediately began to search for her and her body was found about fifty minutes later, authorities said. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The girl’s death remains under investigation.