Teen girl missing from group home in unincorporated Maine Township

article

A 19-year-old girl has been reported missing from unincorporated Maine Township.

Kianna Smith was last seen leaving the Harbour House Group Home about 5:15 p.m., and did not return before curfew later that night, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Smith is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and has a medium-brown complexion, police said. She also has a tattoo on her left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cook County sheriff’s police at 708-865-4896.