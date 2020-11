article

A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Tamia Johnson is reported missing from the 1300 block of North Parkside Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She was last seen Nov. 1 in Kilbourn Park on the Northwest Side.

Police asked anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.