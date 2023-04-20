Teen girls charged with attacking, robbing 2 women in downtown Chicago

A 13 and 15-year-old girl were charged with attacking and robbing two women in the Loop this week.

Police say the juveniles were arrested at 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday when they were identified as suspects in the attack and robbery of a 30-year-old woman in the 100 block of West Jackson Boulevard about an hour earlier.

They were also charged in connection to a robbery of a 26-year-old woman on Tuesday in the 100 block of West Madison Street.

Each of the teenagers will face three felony counts, two for robbery and one for aggravated battery.

No additional information is available at this time.