14-year-old boy found fatally shot on Chicago's South Side identified by medical examiner

A 14-year-old boy was found fatally shot in the back and chest on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning.

At about 11:55 a.m., the boy was standing outside in the 700 block of East 91st Place when a passenger in an unknown white vehicle began firing in the victim's direction, police said.

The boy was then found in the 9100 block of South Dauphin with two gunshot wounds to the back and one gunshot wound to the upper chest.

He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the boy as Tyree Brown.

No offenders are in custody.

Editor's note: Police originally said the victim was 13 years old. It was later corrected that he was 14.