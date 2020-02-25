Teen killed, four others injured as gunfire erupts at Chicago grocery store

A woman was killed, and four other people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday in Avalon Park on the South Side.

About 5:20 p.m., three males got out of a car at 79th Street and Avalon Avenue, Chicago police said. They looked into the window of a convenience store and unleashed gunfire, striking five.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about her death.

Another 18-year-old woman was shot in the back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 63-year-old man was shot in the leg and had his condition stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Chicago police investigate the scene where multiple people were shot and one was killed in the 7900 block of South Avalon, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the arm, chest and ankle, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said. A 19-year-old man who was shot in the leg was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The suspects sped off in a white vehicle, police said.

Detectives shined their flashlights into the windows of the convenience store, shielding themselves from whipping winds. Several evidence markers were scattered in the parking lot and on the sidewalk.

Area South detectives are investigating.