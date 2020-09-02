Teen killed in Logan Square shooting: police

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot during a struggle over a gun Wednesday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side, police said.

The teen walked up to a car while holding a gun in an alley about 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago police said.

A struggle broke out between the teen and a male passenger who took the gun and fired shots at the boy, striking him in the abdomen, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect drove off in a red-colored sports car on Wabansia Avenue, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

Area Five detectives are investigating.