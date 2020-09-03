Teen killed in West Garfield Park shooting: police

A teenage boy was shot to death Thursday in West Garfield Park.

Someone in a passing black Nissan Altima shot the 17-year-old about 8:05 p.m. as he stood outside with a group in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the neck and chest and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified him.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

