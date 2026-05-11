Teen killed in NW Indiana party shooting identified

The Brief The 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed at Northwest Indiana post-prom party over the weekend has been identified. Two other teenagers were shot and injured. A $5,000-dollar reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with the shooting.



The teen who was shot and killed at a post-prom party in Northwest Indiana over the weekend has been identified.

What we know:

Javon Townsend, 17, was fatally shot three times, according to the LaPorte County Coroner’s Office.

He was at a post-prom party in Pines Township, with other Michigan City High School students.

Neighbors said they heard dozens of gunshots. An 18-year-old woman and a juvenile male were wounded.

Teddy Jay is friends with many of the students who were at the party.

"And it just kind of traumatized and like, I wasn't there, but all of my friends were there, you know what I mean?" he said. "I talked to them. They were heard about it. They're shaken up about it. I talked to the girl in the hospital. She's doing better, but she's still messed up about it."

Jay said he also knows the wounded boy, who had surgery, according to a GoFundMe account raising funds for medical treatment.

Students had just attended prom and gathered at a rental house on Liberty Avenue.

Police got the alert Saturday night at 11 p.m. of multiple gunshots and kids running everywhere to get away. A bullet went through the house across the street.

The prom night tragedy has the community traumatized.

"A lot of people making posts and talking about it and crying and stuff like that, and that's why I just I try to do it respectfully and positively and not hurt anybody's feelings. But at the same time, I can't hold back the truth," said Jay. "The truth is the only way we're going to heal and stop this from happening again."

A $5,000-dollar reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.