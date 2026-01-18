Chicago crash leaves teen dead, 2 others critically hurt, CPD says

The Brief A South Side crash left a teen dead and two others critically hurt early Sunday morning. Police said the teen driver lost control of his Jeep and hit multiple homes. Two passengers were hospitalized with critical injuries.



A car crash left multiple homes damaged, two people critically hurt and a teenager dead early Sunday morning on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. in the 0-100 block of E. Marquette Road in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said a white Jeep Cherokee was traveling westbound when it lost control and hit multiple homes.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was injured and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

A male passenger had injuries to his face and was listed in critical condition. A second passenger, a 14-year-old boy, was also listed in critical condition. Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital.

Police found two guns inside the car.

No other injuries were reported.

The Major Accidents Investigations Unit is looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash.