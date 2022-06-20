Teen, man shot in Little Village kitchen

A teen and a man were wounded in a shooting early Monday in the Little Village neighborhood.

The pair was standing in a kitchen around 1:52 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Lawndale Avenue when a gunman fired shots through the window from a rear porch, police said.

The 39-year-old was shot in the chest and the 17-year-old boy was struck in the leg, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in serious and critical condition, respectively.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.