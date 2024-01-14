Recognize this teen? Police say he's missing from Washington Park

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in their search for a teen last seen in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Jasiim Montoya was reported missing Jan. 13 from the 5800 block of South Michigan Avenue.

He's described as having black hair, brown eyes, and is 5-foot-4.

Police say Montoya was wearing a black jacket with fur around the hood, a gray and purple hooded sweatshirt and black pants when he disappeared. He also may be carrying a backpack.

Anyone with more information on Montoya's whereabouts is urged to call Chicago PD at 312-747-8380 or 911.