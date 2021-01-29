Expand / Collapse search
Teen with autism reported missing in West Pullman

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Cortez Haynes (Chicago police)

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was reported missing from West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Cortez Haynes, who is autistic, was last seen Thursday evening in the 11800 block of South Harvard Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Haynes is known to walk within a few blocks of his home, police said. He was wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and gray shoes.

Police asked anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.