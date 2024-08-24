Teen in critical condition after shooting outside Gately Park Stadium: police

A shooting outside Gately Park Stadium has left a teen hospitalized and in critical condition, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened at 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the 10200 block of S. Cottage Grove, on the city's South Side.

A 15-year-old boy was in a parking lot when he was confronted by a white vehicle. Someone inside the vehicle then pulled a handgun and fired shots, striking the teen, according to Chicago police.

The teen was shot in the abdomen area and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the investigation continues.