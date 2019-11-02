Teen seriously wounded in accidental shooting in East Garfield Park

A 17-year-old boy was seriously wounded Friday when he was shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 11:20 p.m., he was inside of a residence in the 700 block of North Central Park Avenue when he was shot in the lower abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

It is believed that the shooting was accidental, a police source said.

Area North detectives are investigating.