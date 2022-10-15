Expand / Collapse search

Teen shot and killed overnight in Chicago's Back of the Yards

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 6:14AM
News
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Chicago's Back of the Yards Friday night.

Police say around 12:04 a.m. a witness heard multiple gunshots and found the victim unresponsive in the 700 block of West 50th Street. 

The boy was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds where he was pronounced dead. 

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.