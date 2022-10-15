Teen shot and killed overnight in Chicago's Back of the Yards

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Chicago's Back of the Yards Friday night.

Police say around 12:04 a.m. a witness heard multiple gunshots and found the victim unresponsive in the 700 block of West 50th Street.

The boy was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.