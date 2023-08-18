Teen shot in both legs after being robbed in Chicago Lawn: police

A 16-year-old boy was robbed and shot in both legs Friday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Around 3:37 p.m., police say the teenage victim was near the sidewalk in the 6400 block of S. St. Louis when he was approached by two unknown offenders. One of them pulled out a gun and demanded the teen's property.

The offender then fired shots, striking the victim in both legs, before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.