Teen shot by suspects on motorized scooters in West Rogers Park: police

A 15-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded by suspects on motorized scooters in West Rogers Park on Friday.

The incident happened at 7:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Arthur Avenue.

The teen was near the sidewalk when two people on motorized scooters confronted him and one of them reportedly pulled a gun and shot the teen, striking him in the back and arm.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.