A teen boy was shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side Thursday night.

At about 6:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was playing basketball in the 100 block of East 72nd Street when occupants from a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking the teen, police said.

The teen was struck in the arm.

He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.