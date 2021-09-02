Teen skateboarder dies days after Plainfield crash

A teenager who was hit by a truck while riding a skateboard last week in suburban Plainfield has died.

Tyler Eberly, 15, was pronounced dead Sunday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

On Aug. 26, officers responding to reports of a serious crash found him laying in the road about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 30 and Renwick Road, Plainfield police said. He was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet and later airlifed to Christ Medical Center.

A preliminary investigation found a Chevy Silverado was traveling east on Renwick when Eberly rode his skateboard between vehicles that were stopped at a red light, officials said. The Silverado and the teen collided in the left turn lane.

An autopsy found Eberly died of multiple injuries from the crash and ruled his death an accident, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Plainfield.