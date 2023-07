A teen was struck by gunfire in South Chicago early Tuesday.

At 12:02 a.m., a male, between the ages of 17 and 19, was walking on the sidewalk in the 2400 block of 85th Street when someone inside a vehicle began shooting, police said.

The victim was shot in the right heel and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.