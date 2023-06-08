Teen wounded in drive-by South Shore shooting

An 18-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Wednesday night.

Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when someone in a white Jeep fired shots in his direction.

The victim was transported by fire personnel to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right foot.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.