Teen wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's Near West Side Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was inside a vehicle in the 400 block of South Western Avenue around 4 a.m. when a black Kia pulled next to the car and someone shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

The shooter got away. Area Four detectives are investigating.