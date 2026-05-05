Teenage boy hospitalized after shooting at home in Chicago's west suburbs: police

The Brief A teenage boy was shot inside a Carol Stream home Tuesday morning and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe the shooting occurred inside the residence and say it was an isolated incident with no ongoing public threat. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact police.



A teenage boy is hospitalized after a shooting in a residential neighborhood in Chicago’s western suburbs, authorities said.

What we know:

Carol Stream police responded about 10 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 500 block of Alton Court in the Newport Villages subdivision for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find the teen had been shot. He was conscious and breathing at the scene.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, police said.

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What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting. Police said they believe it occurred inside the residence.

Officials also said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carol Stream Police Department’s non-emergency line at 630-668-2167.