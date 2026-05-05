Chicago weather: Clouds and spotty rain today with highs near 60

The Brief Mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A chance of rain develops this afternoon, mainly southeast of I-80, before drying out tonight. Temperatures gradually warm through the weekend, with highs near 70 Saturday and periodic rain chances returning.



Today we have mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

There is a chance for rain, especially southeast of I-80 this afternoon. Tonight, we dry out with mostly cloudy skies.

Chicago weather forecast

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Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

The chance for rain is back Friday afternoon and Friday night. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 60s with partly sunny skies.

This weekend will be warmer with sunny skies and highs near 70 Saturday. There is a chance for rain Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.