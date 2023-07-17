Teenage boys shot in South Chicago

Two teens were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The boys, both 17, were outside just before 5 p.m. when two males walked up and started shooting at them in the 8100 block of South South Shore Drive, according to police.

One of the teens was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was the listed in critical condition. The other teen was shot in the ankle. He was transported to Trinity Hospital in fair condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The gunmen fled in an unknown direction after the shooting.

There is no one in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.