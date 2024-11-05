Teenager charged in deadly 2023 shooting in Pilsen

A teenager has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Pilsen over a year ago.

Chicago police arrested an 18-year-old man on Sunday in the 4200 block of West Gladys Avenue.

He was accused of fatally shooting a 37-year-old man on July 10, 2023, in the 3900 block of West Cermak Road.

The teen faces one felony count of first-degree murder. His identity has not been released because he was a juvenile at the time of the shooting.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Monday. No further details have been released at this time.