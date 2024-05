A 15-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday in connection to a robbery that happened earlier this year in Jefferson Park.

Police said the teenager robbed a 27-year-old man on Feb. 19.

The incident happened inside a business in the 5000 block of W. Lawrence Avenue.

He was arrested in the 5500 block of West Grand Street and charged with one felony count of robbery.

No additional information is available at this time.