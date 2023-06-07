Teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teen is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago South Side Wednesday afternoon.
At 3:39 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of West Root when an unknown offender pulled up inside a vehicle and fired shots.
The victim was shot in the back and transported to Comer Childrens Hospital in critical condition.
Area One detectives are investigating.