Teenager killed, 2 injured in Humboldt Park crash
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Four people were riding in the car when the driver lost control and they crashed into an unoccupied parked car and a tree just before midnight in the 3200 block of West Division Street, police said.
An 18-year-old passenger suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A 17-year-old boy sustained minor injuries and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, according to police.
The driver of the car, a second 18-year-old man, was taken to Stroger with minor injuries, police said. He was listed in good condition, authorities said.
The car's fourth occupant, an 18-year-old woman, was uninjured in the crash and refused medical treatment, police said.
Citations are pending, per CPD.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.