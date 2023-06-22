Teenager wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

A 17-year-old boy was shot in West Garfield Park Wednesday night.

Police say the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg at 11:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Wilcox Street.

The victim was outside when he was struck by gunfire and was unable to provide further details about the incident.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was transported to Stroger Hospital and is listed in fair condition. There is no one in custody and Area Four Detectives are investigating.