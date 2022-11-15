Teens, 15 and 18, critically wounded in West Pullman shooting

Two teenagers were critically wounded during a shooting inside a residence Tuesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 12:40 a.m. at a residence in the 11600 block of South Yale Avenue and discovered an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 18-year-old had been shot in the hand, leg and chest, police said. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Comer Childrens Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Two handguns were recovered from the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.