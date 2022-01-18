Teens charged in violent carjacking in Jefferson Park

A pair of teens were charged Monday in connection with a violent carjacking in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The teens, ages 16 and 17, were accused of pistol-whipping a 33-year-old woman and forcing her out of her car Monday in the 5000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, police said.

They were arrested hours later in the Princeton Park neighborhood, police said.

The 17-year-old was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, and the 16-year-old was charged with vehicular hijacking.

They are due in court Tuesday.

