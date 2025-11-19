Teens charged in violent robbery on Chicago's Far South Side

Two teenage boys were charged in connection with a violent robbery Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.

The boys, 15 and 16, allegedly attacked and robbed a 17-year-old boy around 3:45 p.m. in the 11900 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

They were arrested less than an hour later and each charged with robbery and battery, police said.

No further information was immediately available.