Teens charged with armed carjacking in West Elsdon

Two teenage boys were charged with carjacking a 21-year-old man at gunpoint Thursday in West Elsdon on the Southwest Side.

The boys, ages 16 and 17, walked up to the man as he sat in his car just after midnight in the 5100 block of South Ridgeway Avenue and forced him out at gunpoint, Chicago police said.

They were arrested roughly 30 minutes later after crashing the stolen car and fleeing on foot in an attempt to avoid police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

The boys were charged with felony counts of armed vehicular hijacking and are due in juvenile court Thursday, police said.